5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $494,000

Brand NEW homes in a great location! Convenient to interstates and Lake Norman. This Davidson plan has five bedrooms, 3 baths, and more than 3,000 square feet. The expanded kitchen and butler's pantry connect to the formal dining room with tray ceiling. The kitchen has white cabinets, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop, wall oven, and designer range hood. The spacious family room includes a gas fireplace, and beautiful and durable enhanced vinyl plank flooring runs throughout the main living spaces. The second floor includes the primary suite with bathroom that has a garden tub and separate shower, 3 secondary bedrooms, a Jack & Jill bath, a loft, and the laundry room. Outdoor living spaces include a covered rear porch and a 12x12 concrete patio. Ask about the SMART features in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.