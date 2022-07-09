Brand NEW homes close to Lake Norman, with easy access to I-77 and I-40. This 3-story Cypress plan has 5 bedrooms, four full baths, and almost 2,900 square feet. The designer kitchen has white cabinets with a gray island, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and designer range hood. The breakfast area has been bumped out to add extra dining space. The main floor also includes a formal dining room and guest suite. The upstairs features the primary bedroom, two secondary bedrooms and a loft, and the third floor has a large bedroom and full bath. Other wonderful extras in this home include a luxury primary bath, gas fireplace with marble surround, quartz counters in all baths, and composite stairs with square, wooden balusters. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Please confirm completion date with onsite New Home Specialist.
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $490,000
