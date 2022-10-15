5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $489,800

$12,000 in seller paid closing cost! Use for upgrades, rate buy downs, or just keep cash in your pocket. Come home to this beautiful home in the established Larkin Golf Course Community boasting FIVE bedrooms, THREE full baths, and 2 car garage extended 8 feet to fit full-size vehicles. The spacious kitchen features a breakfast bar, granite countertops, a stylish backsplash, and beautiful cabinetry while opening up to an oversized living room. The formal dining room is perfect for entertaining your guest and special family gatherings. The first-floor bedroom and full bathroom are perfect for overnight guests. FOUR additional bedrooms and TWO full bathrooms upstairs featuring the large primary suite with a sitting area. Convenient upstairs laundry! The upstairs bonus room is the perfect space for a home office/hobby room/flex room. This home has excellent natural lighting and an open floor plan. Imagine this home with your personal touches and let's call it home!