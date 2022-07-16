5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $489,000

This 3-story, 5-Bedroom/3.5-Bath Drexel plan has over 3,000 SF of living space. The designer kitchen features white cabinets with a contrasting gray island, quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and designer range hood, and a large, walk-in pantry. The study with French doors makes an ideal home office, and beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main level. Enjoy the outdoors on the covered rear porch or 12x12 patio. The upstairs features the primary bedroom, three secondary bedrooms and a loft, and the third floor has a large bedroom and full bath. The primary bath has a garden tub and tiled shower with bench seat. Other 'Extras' include a fireplace in the family room, a drop zone, and an upgraded trim package. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.