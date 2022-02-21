5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $489,000

Welcome home to this Beautiful, brick home in the Baymount Meadows community. The 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home features hardwood floors throughout the home, custom cabinets with a spacious kitchen with island and breakfast nook, walk-in-pantry, and lots of counter space. The home also features a formal dining room with chair rail molding, lining room as gas log fireplace and a sunroom with baseboard heat. Huge Master Suite on the main floor with walk-in-closet, the Master bath features walk-in- tile shower and whirlpool bath tub. The second floor features 4 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Private backyard with large patio and storage building. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!