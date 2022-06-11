Brand NEW homes in a great location! Close to Lake Norman, with easy access to I-77 and I-40. This 2-story, 5-Bedroom/3-Bath Davidson plan features a guest suite and full bath on the main level. The designer kitchen includes a butler's pantry and features white cabinets, quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and designer range hood. The family room features a fireplace with marble surround, and the study with French doors makes an ideal home office. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main level. The upstairs features the owner's bedroom, three secondary bedrooms, and a loft. The owner's bath has a garden tub and tiled shower with bench seat and semi-frameless door. Enjoy the outdoors on the screened porch or paver patio with seating wall & fire pit. Other 'Extras' include metal stair balusters and an upgraded trim package. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Visit today!
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $488,990
