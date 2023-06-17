MUST SEE INTERIOR FEATURES! MOVE-IN READY with easy access to I-77 and I-40. Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year, by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte! This 3-story Cypress plan has 5 bedrooms, four full baths, and almost 2,900 square feet. The designer kitchen has white cabinets with a gray island, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and wall oven. The breakfast area has been bumped out to add extra dining space. The main floor also includes a formal dining room and guest suite. The upstairs features the primary bedroom, two secondary bedrooms and a loft, and the third floor has a large bedroom and full bath. Additional features of this home include a garden tub and separate tiled shower in the primary bath, a gas fireplace with marble surround, and quartz counters in all baths. Enjoy the private rear wooded yard on the back patio. Visit today!
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $487,500
