This 2-Story Davidson plan has 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, and more than 3,000 square feet. The main level has a bedroom and full bath, a kitchen with island, family room with fireplace, formal dining room with tray ceiling, and a study with French doors. The designer kitchen has white cabinets, quartz counters, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop, wall oven, and designer range hood. Beautiful and durable EVP flooring runs throughout the main living spaces. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear covered porch and 12x12 patio. The second floor has 4 bedrooms including the primary suite and 3 full baths, as well as a loft. Other 'extras' include quartz counters in all bathrooms, a large drop zone, tray ceilings in the foyer & dining room, and upgraded trim. Ask about the SMART features in this home.
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $486,500
