New construction near Troutman that features a finished basement! Don't miss out on this opportunity for a brand new home in an established community. This Cypress plan has five bedrooms, four full baths, and more than 3,300 square feet. One bedroom is located on the main, the owner's suite & two secondary bedrooms are on the upper floor, and the basement has a bedroom and full bath with 5-ft shower along with a spacious rec room. Other wonderful extras include a study with French doors, a walk-in shower with seat in the guest bath, luxury owner's bath, a gas fireplace, and Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring on the main. The beautiful kitchen has white cabinets with crown molding, granite counters, a white ceramic tile backsplash in a brick pattern, and stainless appliances, including a gas range. Outdoor spaces include a large front porch, a rear deck, and a patio. Ask about Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home. Convenient to interstates and the Lake Norman area. Find out more today!
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $485,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Statesville man was charged after shots were fired Sunday afternoon into a residence in Mooresville.
Kelly Wyatt of Statesville tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize.
At 15, she set a fire that killed her grandparents in Wilkes County. At 46, she's getting a second chance.
- Updated
While in prison April Barber became a certified paralegal and the author of two books. And she is repentant, said Greensboro attorney Don Vaughan, who pushed for the pardon that set Barber free.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 24-March…
- Updated
A Kings Mountain woman faces multiple felony charges after her arrest on drug counts twice in Iredell County over the past few weeks, Iredell …
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 20-26. For more information regarding specific plots o…
The house hunt is ongoing, but Mitch Johnson believes he’s already found a good home in South Iredell High School and the greater Troutman community.
When and how did you acquire the car?
- Updated
West Iredell High School revealed this week that it has named former Warriors player Macy Pope its next volleyball coach.
Greensboro pastor, restaurant owner held without bail over missed court dates connected to unpaid loans
A bench warrant was issued for Seafood Destiny owner Anthony Knotts on Feb. 18 after he did not show up for a Jan. 3 court date — the latest in a string of missed court dates — over unpaid debts, including one that started out as a $4,915 loan in 2012 that has accrued more than $10,000 in interest, according to court records.