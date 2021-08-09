5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $485,000

Come See this Amazing, Well Maintained, Full Brick Home with 5 Bedrooms and 4 1/2 Baths. The Craftmanship in This Home is Second to None with Gorgeous Hardwood Floors, Handcrafted Spiral Staircase, Master Suite on the Main Floor and Intricate Wood Molding Throughout. The Kitchen is Spacious and has Fabulous Built-Ins, Ample Cabinet Space and Granite Counter Tops! The 1,400 Square Feet of Finished Basement Area can be used in a Multitude of ways and also Provides an Area Perfect for a Workshop or Storage. Large Fenced in Backyard and Enclosed Back Porch are Perfect for Entertaining or Relaxing on Your Own. A New Roof Was Just Installed Last Year!