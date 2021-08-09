 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $485,000

5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $485,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $485,000

Come See this Amazing, Well Maintained, Full Brick Home with 5 Bedrooms and 4 1/2 Baths. The Craftmanship in This Home is Second to None with Gorgeous Hardwood Floors, Handcrafted Spiral Staircase, Master Suite on the Main Floor and Intricate Wood Molding Throughout. The Kitchen is Spacious and has Fabulous Built-Ins, Ample Cabinet Space and Granite Counter Tops! The 1,400 Square Feet of Finished Basement Area can be used in a Multitude of ways and also Provides an Area Perfect for a Workshop or Storage. Large Fenced in Backyard and Enclosed Back Porch are Perfect for Entertaining or Relaxing on Your Own. A New Roof Was Just Installed Last Year!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert