This very well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath 2 story full brick home sits on a spacious .4 acre corner lot next to the 3rd green at the Larkin Golf course. This home features an open concept with 9 ft. tray ceilings. There is a pulldown attic storage and a bonus room that can serve as a 5th bedroom. The Great room hosts a vaulted ceiling with a very large ceiling fan. You will find new carpet throughout this home. Also featured in this home is a surround sound system, large crown moldings and a security system. The garage floor has an epoxy finish to help ensure cleanliness from oil or gas spills. Outside there is an open balcony that overlooks the golf course. The irrigation system serves to maintain a healthy green lawn.
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $485,000
