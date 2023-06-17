Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte! This Davidson plan has 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and more than 3,000 square feet. The main level features a guest suite, a family room with gas fireplace, a kitchen with grey cabinetry & quartz counters, and a butler's pantry that connects to the dining room. The kitchen has stainless appliances including a gas cooktop, wall oven & designer range hood. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main living spaces. The second floor features the primary suite with luxury shower and a large walk-in-closet, the laundry room, and three additional bedrooms which share a full bath. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear screened porch and 12x12 patio. Additional upgrades include a drop zone, metal balusters, and composite stairs. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.