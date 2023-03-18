This 2-Story Davidson plan has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, and more than 3,000 square feet. The main level has a bedroom and full bath, a kitchen with island, a family room with fireplace, and a formal dining room. The beautiful kitchen has white cabinets, quartz counters, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop, wall oven, and designer range hood. Beautiful and durable EVP flooring runs throughout the main living spaces. The second floor has 4 bedrooms including the primary suite and 3 full baths, as well as a loft. The primary bathroom has a garden tub and separate tiled shower, and the upstairs bathroom has a double bowl vanity. Enjoy the outdoors on the paver patio with fire pit and concrete patio. Other 'extras' include quartz counters in all bathrooms, a large drop zone, tray ceilings in the foyer & dining room, and upgraded trim. Ask about the SMART features in this home. Visit today!