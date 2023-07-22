Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte! Brand NEW homes close to Lake Norman, with easy access to I-77 and I-40. This 3-story Cypress plan has 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, and over 2,800 square feet. The designer kitchen has white cabinets with a matching island, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and designer range hood. The main floor also includes a full guest suite with shower and bench seat. Upstairs features the primary bedroom, two secondary bedrooms and a loft. Additional upgrades include a luxury primary bath with a garden tub, shower and dual sinks, a gas fireplace in the family room, quartz counters in all baths, and composite stairs with metal balusters. Ask about the SMART features included. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.