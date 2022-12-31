5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $475,000

MOVE-IN READY HOME! Brand NEW homes close to Lake Norman, with easy access to I-77 and I-40. This 3-story Cypress plan has five bedrooms, four full baths, and almost 2,900 square feet. The designer kitchen features white cabinets with soft-close doors, quartz counters, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop. The main floor also includes a formal dining room and a guest suite. The upstairs features the primary suite, two secondary bedrooms and a loft, and the third floor has a large bedroom and full bath. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear covered porch, patio, balcony, and front porch. Additional 'extras' include a gas fireplace, EVP flooring throughout the main living spaces, quartz counters in all bathrooms, and composite stairs with metal balusters. Ask about the SMART features included. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however, any dates provided are subject to change.