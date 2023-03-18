Brand NEW homes close to Lake Norman, with easy access to I-77 and I-40. This 3-story Cypress plan has five bedrooms, four full baths, and almost 2,900 square feet. The designer kitchen features white cabinets with soft-close doors, white quartz counters, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop. The main floor also includes a study with French doors and a guest suite. The upstairs features the primary suite, two secondary bedrooms and a loft, and the third floor has a large bedroom and full bath. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear screened porch, 12x12 patio, second floor balcony, and front porch. Additional 'extras' include a gas fireplace, EVP flooring throughout the main living spaces, quartz counters in all bathrooms, and composite stairs with wooden balusters. Ask about the SMART features included.
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $473,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Statesville Police Department is investigating a homicide in which one teen died and another was wounded.
A Statesville woman suffered a gunshot wound after someone fired a gun into her vehicle on North Center Street around noon on Monday.
The 19-year-old who died after a shooting Wednesday night has been identified as Zion Wilder of Statesville.
At its regularly scheduled meeting, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education approved the administrative transfers of two principals…
One person is in custody and two others are being sought in connection with a shooting Wednesday that killed a 19-year-old.