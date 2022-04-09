Brand NEW homes in a great location! Close to Lake Norman, with easy access to I-77 and I-40. This 2-story, 5-Bedroom/3-Bath Davidson plan features a guest suite and full bath on the main level. The designer kitchen includes a butler's pantry and features white cabinets, quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and designer range hood. The family room features a fireplace with marble surround, and the study with French doors makes an ideal home office. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main level. The upstairs features the owner's bedroom, three secondary bedrooms, and a loft. The owner's bath has a garden tub and tiled shower with bench seat and semi-frameless door. Enjoy the outdoors on the screened porch or paver patio with seating wall & fire pit. Other 'Extras' include metal stair balusters and an upgraded trim package. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Visit today!
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $470,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man wanted in connection with the theft of power tools from an Iredell residence was taken into custody Sunday after two hours of attempts t…
The two people aboard a plane that crashed near the Iredell-Alexander county line Saturday night have non-life-threatening injuries, the North…
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said a Yadkinville man was arrested after he pushed his way into a home early morning and locked himsel…
More ice cream? Yes, please.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26. For more information regarding specific plots …
The city considered JRN Development, LLC’s proposal for the city to sell three parcels in order to build affordable housing within the city of…
Davis Medical Group, Family Medicine Davie Avenue welcomes Jamie Gregory, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC. She is joining Dr. Michael Salter in the Statesvi…
A fire at an H Street house left damage throughout the home but everyone, including a dog, were able to escape.
Reta Hoover: Former probation officer says she handled tense situations by remembering that everybody's human, wants to be acknowledged
Through a decades-long career that has put her in more than a few challenging situations, Reta Hoover has managed to keep an easygoing demeanor.
All congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses across the world are being encouraged to begin holding in-person meetings this week.