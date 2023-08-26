WOW! This home is a must see with a 40’ covered rear patio for entertaining with a golf course view! A cul-de-sac lot adding privacy and seasonal views of the Larkin golf course! This home has a model home resemblance, including upgrades of leathered granite in kitchen, appliances and lighting! There is a first floor bedroom with direct access to the rear patio and a full bath. The spacious primary bedroom has a tray ceiling and a spacious walk in shower! There is a flex room on the second floor! The Larkin Golf Club is undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation which will include an upscale casual restaurant, 12,000sf putting green and renovations to the course! It is expected to open early fall. This is a neighborhood that is well maintained with amenities within walking distance. The sellers already had a black aluminum fence approved through the HOA for the rear yard. You will not want to miss this opportunity. Sellers are motivated!