This Drexel plan features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and just over 3,000 square feet. The kitchen features white cabinets, quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and designer range hood. The study with French doors makes an ideal home office, and the formal dining room with tray ceiling is great for entertaining. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main level. The upstairs features the primary bedroom, three secondary bedrooms and a loft. The primary bath has a garden tub and tiled shower with bench seat, dual sinks and a spacious walk-in-closet. Other 'extras' include a fireplace in the family room, a drop zone, and an upgraded trim package. Enjoy the outdoors on the covered rear porch or 12x12 patio. Ask about the SMART features included in this home. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, any dates provided are subject to change