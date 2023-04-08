PRICE REDUCED!!!! Make This Meticulously Maintained, 5 Bed 3 Bath, Like New Riley Model Floorplan Your New Home! A Large Open Living Room and Open Dining Room Area Greets you as you Enter. Upstairs you will find an Oversized Owner's Bedroom with a Large Owner's Bath and Oversized Walk-In Closet. A Large Open Game Room is perfect for turning into a Media Room or an Upstairs Living Room/TV Area. This Home Contains a Plethora of Upgrades That Give it Charming Appeal Throughout! A Two car Attached Garage and Beautiful Firepit Back Patio, Raised Planting Beds, Newly Installed LED Lighting and ELFA Custom Shelved Pantry are Just a Few Additional Perks That Give This Home True Character and Originality!!! Why Wait to Build When a Like New Home is Available Today!!!