MOVE IN READY!! Located in Martha's Ridge Neighborhood conveniently located near Statesville Recreation Center, Statesville Soccer Complex, minutes to downtown and interstates I77 and I40. The Fireplace in the living area was Updated as well as the carpet in the stairs replaced with LVP Flooring. This home offers an Open Concept Floor plan. The Kitchen is Modern with White Cabinets and beautiful Quartz Counter Tops. The Primary Bedroom Suite is located in the second floor with walk in closets, with spacious secondary bedrooms, and a bonus room perfect for a game room, loft or office space. Schedule your Showing Today!
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $445,000
