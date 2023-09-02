**LEARN HOW TO RECEIVE $10,000 TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS when purchasing with West Homes. A rare find at a GREAT PRICE !!. Spacious 5 bedrooms with a bedroom on the main level ,and 3 full baths office , eat in kitchen w/ granite countertops ,dining room LVP flooring throughout, plenty of closet space, rec room/lounge in upstairs foyer on a nice corner lot, Enjoy the Larkin golf club community with all the amenities such as pool, tennis, and golf. *** Ask about our upcoming new construction homes in the area or visit westhomes website***.The Homes come with a 10-year structural warranty and an 11-month workmanship warranty (Inquire for details)**