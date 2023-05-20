PRICE REDUCED!!!! Make this meticulously maintained, 5 Bed 3 Bath, like new Riley Model floorplan your new home today! A large open living room and open dining room area greets you as you enter. Upstairs you will find an oversized owner's bedroom with a large owner's bath and oversized Walk-In Closet. A large open game room is perfect for turning into a Media Room or an upstairs Living Room/TV Area. This home contains a plethora of upgrades that give it charming appeal throughout! A two car attached garage and beautiful firepit back patio, raised planting beds, newly installed LED lighting and ELFA custom shelved pantry are just a few additional perks that give this home true character and originality! Why wait to build when you can buy today!