Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Hidden Lakes Subdivision. Guest Bedroom w/Access to Full Bath On Main Level, Elegant Dining Area w/Crown Molding, Buffet Area Between Dining & Kitchen, Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Custom Cabinets, Eat-At Breakfast Island, Stainless Appliances, Tile Backsplash & Walk-In Pantry, Breakfast Area open to Kitchen w/Access Door to Backyard, Great Room w/Hardwood Flooring & Wall of Windows, Huge Primary Bedroom w/Arched Entry Sitting Area, Spa Like Primary Bath w/Double Sink Vanity, Tile Flooring, Soaking Tub, Walk-In Shower & Walk-In Closet. 3 Secondary Bedrooms Upstairs w/Ample Closet Space, Bonus/Media Room For Entertaining, Extended Cement Patio Area w/Covered Seating, Grilling Area & Fire Pit Area Overlooking Fully Fenced Backyard. Beautiful Community Pool w/Clubhouse, Excellent Location Close Shopping, Schools & Restaurants w/Easy Access to I-77!
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.
Two men from Salisbury are facing charges after authorities said they discovered an illegal gambling operation Friday.
Country star Chris Stapleton made the national anthem a simple affair at Super Bowl 57. What did you think?
The struggling retailer filed for federal Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Court protection Wednesday.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 15-27. For more information regarding specific plots o…