LEARN HOW TO RECEIVE $10K TOWARDS YOUR CLOSING COSTS when using the preferred lender ON THIS Move in Ready New Construction in the Larkin Golf community also located with minutes of Lake Norman and Charlotte with endless amenities including a clubhouse for entertaining while you enjoy the swimming pool , play area for the kids and don't forget the tennis courts. This 2-story colonial has a first floor bedroom or study with a full bath, smoke gray LVP flooring throughout 1st floor, eat in kitchen with an island granite countertops, white cabinets ,GE stainless steel appliances and an adjoining family room w/ceiling fan and dining room and 4 additional bedrooms upstairs ,2 full baths and a laundry room . A 2-car garage on a nice lot with a concrete patio for the grill. **Ask about our other new construction in the community or visit westhomes website**..The Homes come with a 10 year structural warranty and an 11 month workmanship warranty (Inquire for details)**