5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $396,000

Beautiful home in a great neighborhood. Endless landscaping possibilities on this large corner/cul-de-sac lot. Floor plan boasts large kitchen, sunken Great Room with a fireplace , office space and bedroom. Entertain guests in the Dining room and living room. Upstairs you will find Vaulted ceilings and tray ceilings as well as a Master BR with sitting area and large Bathroom which includes dual vanity, Garden tub and separate shower. Plenty of space in all bedrooms for family comfort. Easy access to I-77, Statesville and Troutman . Seller is paying for a home warranty.