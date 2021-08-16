 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $396,000

5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $396,000

5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $396,000

Beautiful home in a great neighborhood. Endless landscaping possibilities on this large corner/cul-de-sac lot. Floor plan boasts large kitchen, sunken Great Room with a fireplace , office space and bedroom. Entertain guests in the Dining room and living room. Upstairs you will find Vaulted ceilings and tray ceilings as well as a Master BR with sitting area and large Bathroom which includes dual vanity, Garden tub and separate shower. Plenty of space in all bedrooms for family comfort. Easy access to I-77, Statesville and Troutman . Seller is paying for a home warranty.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert