Very nice 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Larkin Golf Club! The home sits on green #3 and has a fully fenced in back yard with a new large freestanding deck to spend time with guests. Nicely landscaped. Epoxy coated flooring in the garage. Upon entering the home you will see high ceilings and columns with the staircase leading upstairs. A lot of natural light with all of the windows. Hardwood flooring on the entire main level with tiled flooring in all bathrooms. Stainless appliances in the kitchen with a tiled backsplash. Open space off of foyer currently being used as an office. New paint throughout! New lighting fixtures throughout the home also. Gas fireplace in the living room. The master bedroom is adequately sized with a tray ceiling. Master bath has his/her sinks, shower, and large tub. Walk-in closet off of the bathroom. New carpet in the other bedrooms. Fully encapsulated crawl space with a transferable warranty. This home has been well taken care of and is ready for your family!
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $384,900
