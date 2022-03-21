 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $339,000

5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $339,000

Humongous 5 Bedroom 3-1/2 Bath Cape Cod Basement Home in walking distance to Mac Anderson Park & downtown Statesville.This Off Frame Modular Home has it all w/ room to grow! Unfinished bonus area over a huge oversized 2 car garage can provide extra heated living area for the perfect man cave or a growing family. The home offers a large great room, spacious formal dining room & super efficient chef's kitchen for the fussiest chef's who desire plenty of counter top space & tons of kitchen cabinets.Granite countertop kitchen island provides a perfect breakfast bar & there are also 2 pantries for extra storage. Main level offers a powder room, laundry room & 3 nice size bedrooms w/ walk-in closets.Upper level provides bedroom 4 & wonderful oversized primary owners suite w/awesome jetted soaking tub & separate walk in shower.Dual bowl vanity w/ceramic tile countertops.Finished basement area provides a secondary living space, full bath & single car garage. .45 acre lot fully fenced backyard. Home Warranty! Call Debi Hepfer Lake Norman Realty Statesville for more information 704.905.1100

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NC mother, daughter die in mobile home fire

NC mother, daughter die in mobile home fire

Dawn Michelle Bottoms and her 4-year-old daughter, Serenity Faith Gibson, died ina fire that began about 7 a.m. in Madison, N.C., according to the child's grandmother, Norma Jean Sizemore of Madison.

Wake Forest will play host to second-round NIT game at 4 p.m. Saturday against Virginia Commonwealth

Wake Forest will play host to second-round NIT game at 4 p.m. Saturday against Virginia Commonwealth

Wake Forest’s trek through the NIT will continue on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Joel Coliseum against VCU.

The second-seeded Demon Deacons (24-9) are coming off a first-round 74-64 win over Towson. Third-seeded VCU (22-9) is coming off a win over Princeton on Tuesday night. The game will be broadcast on ESPN Plus.

In the other game in Wake Forest’s quadrant of the tournament bracket top-seeded Texas A&M will play Oregon at Noon (ESPN) on Saturday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert