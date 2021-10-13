BRING YOUR HORSES TO LOVE VALLEY!!! Rustic home located in this very unique cowboy town. Home offers 4200sf of living space! Lots of room for entertaining, for a large family or for whatever your heart desires!!! 2BR/1.5 Baths on the main floor and 3BR/1BA on the lower level. There is a separate workshop building on the property as well as 4 covered stalls for your horses! This one won't last!!!!! Home is being sold AS IS. Home is currently rented so DO NOT disturb the tenants! Covid guidelines for showings apply as tenant has compromised immune system. Please wear masks at all times and no showing to anyone who has had the vaccine within 2 weeks of seeing the home. If you have any Covid symptoms please re-reschedule your showing.
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $325,000
