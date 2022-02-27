 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $215,000

Sprawling farmhouse circa 1875 on 4.8 acres in prime North Iredell location awaiting restoration. The main level of the home features 2 bedrooms, multiple living areas, 2 full bathrooms, and two kitchens. Upstairs features 3 additional bedrooms, a den and a third full bathroom. Heart pine floors and beautiful moulding throughout. Interior wooden shiplap in multiple areas. Beautiful mature landscaping with wooded privacy to the rear.

