5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $1,650

  Updated
Five bedroom three bathroom home located between Statesville and Troutman. Large living spaces in the downstairs areas. Open master bedroom with walk in closet. Twelve month lease agreement with one month security deposit. No pets allowed.

