Get ready to be wowed! Completely renovated lakefront property. Included with this stunning home is your very own boat ramp, pier, gazebo and floating dock. Sunrooms on both the main and lower levels. The owners have done extensive landscaping with an array of perennials and annuals, trees and shrubs. Tons of outdoor living space with multi level decking, and covered dining area. All of the bathrooms have been updated with travertine tile, total kitchen reno with upscale appliances and new countertops. Fenced area for your pets. A detached 2 car garage/workshop. There is also a storage shed for all of your lake toys! Stamped concrete front patio. So many features, too many to list. You have to come see it for yourself!
5 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $950,000
