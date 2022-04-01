5 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $775,000

Welcome Home! To this stunning custom built home with over 4,900 sqft of living space with a deeded boat slip in highly desirable North View Harbour. This home has an open layout with tons of natural light throughout. Enjoy the family room with a gorgeous stone fireplace. Primary suite located on the main level with a garden tub and large walk-in shower. Second floor boasts a large bonus/media room and 3 additional bedrooms with 2 full baths. Walkout lower level with additional flex space including a den, exercise, bonus room and 2 full baths. Enjoy and entertain on your large main level deck while enjoying the views of your private yard. Explore the property leading to a tree house and creek that connect to the main channel of Lake Norman. Community features a club house, tennis court, playground, gated boat/rv storage and an Olympic sized swimming pool. This home is a must see!
