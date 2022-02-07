Absolutely fantastic ranch with fully finished basement that includes DEEDED BOATSLIP #5! Situated on .48 acres with a beautiful upper deck that feels like a treehouse with gorgeous wooded views and lake views. Features 3 bedrooms including spacious primary bedroom and en suite primary bath on the main level. Hardwoods thru out, carpet in bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms. Gorgeous moulding and built ins thru out. Custom cabinets in kitchen and all bathrooms. Granite countertops. Double driveway providing drive around access to the basement with great room, full bathroom, 2 large bedrooms and flex room that could be used as office/exercise or sewing room. New Carpet in the basement. 28 x 40 Detach garage/workshop that is fully insulated, heated/cooled, 10ft doors, separate 200 amp service, 3 phase converter and 14 ceilings.
5 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $699,000
