5 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $675,000

Welcome Home! This custom water view home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac lot with over 5,000 sq ft of living space in highly desirable Northview Harbour. This home features 5 bedroom, 4 baths with an additional in-law suite with a secondary full kitchen located on the lower level. Large primary suite is located on the main floor with a two story foyer in the living room allowing for lots of natural light. Enjoy and entertain on your large screened in porch with an additional deck with breathtaking water views. Short walk to the gated community RV/Boat storage. Community features a club house, tennis court, playground, and an Olympic sized swimming pool. This home is a must see!