WIDE OPEN WATERVIEWS from this waterfront ranch with finished walk out basement! Peaceful setting with private covered dock and a large deck & patio to enjoy the lake. 5 bedrooms, 2 baths and large open great room. Full kitchen with refrigerator, laundry room with washer/dryer (exterior entry and not included in sq footage calculation) and wood burning stove. Deep year round water and upgraded kitchen cabinets. Vacant and ready to move in! Fantastic weekender, primary residence or even a long term or vacation rental money maker! Approximately 170' waterfront. Septic permit not available per county, so number of bedrooms is based on rooms with closets.
5 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $635,000
