5 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $625,000

An absolute jewel of a home with too many options to describe here in detail! 1.32 acres located on a cul-de-sac, backed up to woods with a creek that has a natural waterfall, this is serenity! Options abound with this 2 story home, with a fully finished walkout basement. The home also comes with a fully finished and upgraded 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom guest house that is connected to the main house through an exterior walkway. Light, bright, and open plan with HUGE living spaces, inviting gourmet kitchen, and spacious primary bedroom (complete with additional room that can be used as an extra owners closet or an owners study). Upgrades to the home over the past year include: solar shades on the front windows, new microwave and dishwasher, new lighting in the kitchen, painted the entire interior, new well tank installed 11/2020, septic tank pumped 11/2020, new ceiling fans in basement and closed porch, new smart thermostats, and new washer and dryer upstairs and refrigerator in basement.