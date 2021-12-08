An absolute jewel of a home with too many options to describe here in detail! 1.32 acres located on a cul-de-sac, backed up to woods with a creek that has a natural waterfall, this is serenity! Options abound with this 2 story home, with a fully finished walkout basement. The home also comes with a fully finished and upgraded 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom guest house that is connected to the main house through an exterior walkway. Light, bright, and open plan with HUGE living spaces, inviting gourmet kitchen, and spacious primary bedroom (complete with additional room that can be used as an extra owners closet or an owners study). Upgrades to the home over the past year include: solar shades on the front windows, new microwave and dishwasher, new lighting in the kitchen, painted the entire interior, new well tank installed 11/2020, septic tank pumped 11/2020, new ceiling fans in basement and closed porch, new smart thermostats, and new washer and dryer upstairs and refrigerator in basement.
5 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $625,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Santa didn't need Rudolph's red nose, but he did need a red fire truck to carry him down the streets of Harmony for its annual Christmas parade.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 24-Dec. …
First responders, from law enforcement to firefighters to paramedics, will be honored when Statesville’s Christmas parade marches down Center …
- Updated
OLIN—For the second time in four days, North Iredell’s boys basketball team tapped into its resolve to fend off South Iredell.
- Updated
As Rep. Jeff McNeely approached the doors of the Iredell County Board of Elections, the look on Sen. Vickie Sawyer’s face told him all he need…
- Updated
Mitchell Community College recently announced the creation of a new scholarship in honor of Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell. The schola…
I’m glad I’m not, and was not, in the fields of cotton. I am, however, acquainted with the plant and the products made from it, but, thank the…
- Updated
The Troutman and Mooresville Police departments are searching for those responsible for breaking into vehicles.
For the first time since 2019, the many members under the umbrella of the Iredell County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were able to meet to…
Downtown Statesville was a Christmas wonderland Friday as the shop and stroll included horse-drawn carriage rides, Victorian carolers and tour…