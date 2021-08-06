5 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $3,250,000

Exquisite custom waterfront estate on 10 acres. Breathtaking beauty throughout this magnificent home highlights exquisite taste and selection. A sweeping walnut staircase and foyer greets you with handcrafted iron and crystal lighting. 2 story foyer and great room on the main level elevate this timeless classic. The gracious kitchen and family room showcase the architectural elements. Elevator, heated salt water pool, hot tub, boat launch, 2 lifts, pier, pet shower, golf cart garage and so much more!