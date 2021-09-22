Gorgeous 5BR 5FB 2HB private waterfront estate on appx 10 ac. Spacious open floorplan, perfect for family and entertaining. Gourmet Kitchen w island, 2 dishwashers, brkfst bar, walk in pantry, computer station. Oversized Game Rm w walk in frig, wet bar, icemaker. Master Suite w wet bar, sitting, personal laundry, His n Hers walk in closets, private patio w outdoor shower; MBA w bidet, steam shower, His sink & hers sink & vanity;Exercise Rm w porch to pool; Large Home Office w conference area. Formal DR w Butler Pantry & LR w cathedral ceiling. Poolside covered lanai w FP and ceiling fans; Pool bath w separate shower & dressing rm; Pool w hot tub, waterfall, grotto & pool house for storage; Elevator to 4 BRs upstairs, 2 w private baths, 2 w shared bath; all upstairs BRs have walk in closets & balconies; 2nd floor Theater Rm & Media Rm. 3+ car heated Garage w built in storage, pet shower, golf cart garage. Waterfront features boat launch ramp, boatlift at stationary pier, boat lift on floating slip, storage bldg. Call Jon Grigorian, Lakeshore Realty, Inc. 704-696-2200
5 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $3,250,000
