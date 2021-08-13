 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $3,250,000

Gorgeous 5BR 5FB 2HB private WF estate on appx 10 acres. Spacious floorplan, perfect for family & entertaining. Gourmet kitchen w island, 2 DW, brkfst bar, walk-in pantry. Owner retreat w wet bar, sitting, personal laundry, His/Hers walk-in closets, private patio w outdoor shower, bath w steam shower, exercise rm, Large office w conference area. Formal DR w Butler Pantry & LR w cathedral ceiling. Poolside covered lanai w FP and ceiling fans; Pool/hot tub/waterfall/grotto & pool house, elevator.

