Experience modern living in this brand new, spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. Enjoy the open floor plan with a large kitchen island and granite countertops, perfect for cooking and entertaining. The home is located in a desirable area with great schools, and is conveniently close to grocery stores for all your shopping needs. All new washer, dryer, and all stainless steel appliances are included. Playground and walking trails being built in the neighborhood. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this house your new home with its beautiful and functional features.
5 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,450
