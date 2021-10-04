 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $1,650,000

Stunning waterfront executive home in Northview Harbour. Big western views! So many options to watch the sunsets; large screened porch, partially covered stamped/stained patio w/stone wood burning fireplace or just floating in heated pool or spa! There is a deck @private dock w/ample space for seating & dock includes boat lift PWC ramp. Meticulously designed, built & maintained home boasts 5 true bedrooms, a loft, & bonus room currently used as exercise room overlooking lake. Primary suite & large guest suite are on the main level. Guest suite is ADA compliant. Updated kitchen w/double wall ovens (JennAir),mircrowave, gas cooktop, pot filler, touch faucet & more. Entire home features extensive wood work & trey ceilings. Speakers throughout inside & out. Wet Bar, office w/french doors, gas fireplace in family room, laundry w/sink & cabinets. Lake fed irrigation & 190' shoreline. So much attention to detail that the list goes on & on. You'll want to see this one before it's gone!

