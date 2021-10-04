 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $0

Coming Fall 2021! Sherrills Stream is the perfect new home community in Sherrills Ford, NC tucked away in the most natural setting. Nearby, is the sought after Lake Norman with water activities and endless sunsets. Sherrill's Stream is nestled in a tree-lined setting, but is convenient to the bustle of Mooresville which includes, shopping, dining and entertainment. Minutes from the up and coming Denver area. Amenities include playground. This community will include stainless appliances, granite in kitchen, solid surface in living areas and even fireplaces. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully designed, flexible 2-story and ranch plans that focus on todays family lifestyles featuring superior craftsmanship. With this combination of location, pricing, and included features, it is easy to see why so many families are seeking this new hidden gem.

