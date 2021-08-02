5 Bedroom Home in Mt Ulla - $1,099,000

Impressive Craftsman/Lodge style custom home with over 6,000 sq ft of living space on +/- 5 acres in a relaxing country setting . Take note of the extensive natural stone work on the front portico as well as around the in ground pool in back . Large gourmet kitchen with leathered granite countertops , 48" gas range with double oven, oversized fridge , wine cooler , and ice maker . Spacious 5 bedroom house with plenty of room for entertaining , including media room as well as a large screened in back porch and massive wood burning stone fireplace with gas starter. Heavy 3 piece crown moulding throughout along with custom walk in closets in all bedrooms . Office is conveniently located off of master bedroom . Back of the house has over 500' on sandy bottom creek . Adjoining building lot is part of the +/- 5 acres . Listing agent is related to seller .