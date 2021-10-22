5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $979,900

Stunning 5 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Home in Sought After Trillium Neighborhood. This Home is Immaculate w/Too Many Upgrades To List! Double Door Entry, Library/Office w/Custom Cabinetry & Shelving, Elegant Dining Area w/Wainscoting, Great Room w/Stacked Stone Fireplace & Surround Sound, Gourmet Kitchen w/Double Tiered Island, Breakfast Bar, Granite Counters, High End Stainless Appliances, 6 Burner Gas Stove, Convection Microwave, Undermount Lighting, Butlers Pantry & Large Walk-In Pantry w/Custom Shelving, Breakfast/Sitting Area Open to Kitchen, Primary Bedroom w/Double Tray Ceiling, Spa Like Bath w/Floor To Ceiling Glass Rain Shower, Double Sink Vanity & Soaking Tub, Walk-In Closet w/Custom Cabinets, Laundry Room w/Sink, Mud Room, (4) Secondary Bedrooms Up All w/Access to Full Baths, Loft Area, Media Room w/Wet Bar & Surround Sound, Triple Slider to Screened Porch Overlooking Backyard Oasis w/Hot Tub, Pool, Waterfall, Fire Pit & Built-In Gas Grill. Excellent Location w/Award Winning Schools.