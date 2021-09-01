Beautiful large FULL BRICK home with over 6000 sq ft, 5 bedroom 4 1/2 baths on quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Bells Crossing Neighborhood of Mooresville. Open floor plan, Chef's Kitchen with Island that seats 7+ and 42" soft close cabinets,10ft ceilings and 8ft doors throughout main floor. The 2 story Living room is filled with Natural Light and features Gas fireplace. Finished basement with 10ft ceilings has a guest suite that can sleep 5+! Whole house water softener and filtration system with reverse osmosis. Yard irrigation system, security system, 3 car garage, hidden secret room. Energy star certified. Home has 2 adjacent lots with plenty of room for a pool, ~1.6 usable acres! Community has pool, club house, playground, tennis/basketball courts. Basement level=1365 finished sq ft, 1020 heated and cooled unfinished sq ft that can be finished, total 2385 sq ft Virtual tour:https://www.hommati.com/3DTour-AerialVideo/unbranded/151-Campanile-Dr-Mooresville-NC--HPI7835864
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $899,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After months of preparation, the new Walmart Distribution Center in Troutman is ready to begin hiring.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 19-25. L…
- Updated
Bojangles plans to close company-owned stores on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give its staff a breather, the company announced.
- Updated
The driver of the 2006 Mazda Tribute, Jonathan Davis, 52, of Statesville, was left of the centerline on Shumaker Drive when his vehicle made c…
Church bells were ringing Aug. 27, 1891, but the tones weren’t calling people to church just after 2 a.m. That morning, word arrived in States…
- Updated
It was the Zamari Stevenson show Friday night in Greyhound Hollow.
- Updated
OLIN—North Iredell did something Monday night that no team had accomplished in quite a while.
- Updated
A Statesville man is facing charges of stealing a vehicle from a business on Old Mountain Road.
- Updated
Several students aboard a bus from East Iredell Middle School were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries after a wreck this morni…
I write to you today not only as a recent graduate of South Iredell High School, but as a concerned and active member of our community.