127 Castle Dr just off Big Indian Loop! This home literally has it all! See attached features list in MLS. Large primary suite plus private guest room located on the main floor. Gourmet kitchen with large island and professional grade appliances including 60” built in fridge/freezer. 3” red oak hardwoods throughout main plus solid wood, stained doors throughout entire house. Whole house audio, generator, Pella windows. The main floor also boasts a complete 2nd living quarters for aging parents or guests that simply refuse to leave. 2nd living quarters includes den, bedroom, bath, pantry, gourmet kitchen with professional grade appliances. Double French doors to exterior and a designated single car garage. Enjoy the (heated) saltwater pool and spa year-round. The pool is fully automated using Hayward’s Omnilogic system and includes a connect four audio system with buried subwoofer. Sounds amazing! The yard is incredible. 1.25 fenced Acres of the prettiest grass in Mooresville!
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $899,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Santa didn't need Rudolph's red nose, but he did need a red fire truck to carry him down the streets of Harmony for its annual Christmas parade.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 24-Dec. …
First responders, from law enforcement to firefighters to paramedics, will be honored when Statesville’s Christmas parade marches down Center …
- Updated
As Rep. Jeff McNeely approached the doors of the Iredell County Board of Elections, the look on Sen. Vickie Sawyer’s face told him all he need…
- Updated
The Troutman and Mooresville Police departments are searching for those responsible for breaking into vehicles.
- Updated
OLIN—For the second time in four days, North Iredell’s boys basketball team tapped into its resolve to fend off South Iredell.
I’m glad I’m not, and was not, in the fields of cotton. I am, however, acquainted with the plant and the products made from it, but, thank the…
- Updated
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education was presented with two options for the 2022-23 school calendars at Monday’s committee of the whole meeting.
Downtown Statesville was a Christmas wonderland Friday as the shop and stroll included horse-drawn carriage rides, Victorian carolers and tour…
- Updated
A cyber tip concerning images of child pornography led to the arrest of a Mooresville man, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.