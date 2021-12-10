5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $899,000

127 Castle Dr just off Big Indian Loop! This home literally has it all! See attached features list in MLS. Large primary suite plus private guest room located on the main floor. Gourmet kitchen with large island and professional grade appliances including 60” built in fridge/freezer. 3” red oak hardwoods throughout main plus solid wood, stained doors throughout entire house. Whole house audio, generator, Pella windows. The main floor also boasts a complete 2nd living quarters for aging parents or guests that simply refuse to leave. 2nd living quarters includes den, bedroom, bath, pantry, gourmet kitchen with professional grade appliances. Double French doors to exterior and a designated single car garage. Enjoy the (heated) saltwater pool and spa year-round. The pool is fully automated using Hayward’s Omnilogic system and includes a connect four audio system with buried subwoofer. Sounds amazing! The yard is incredible. 1.25 fenced Acres of the prettiest grass in Mooresville!