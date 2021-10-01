 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $889,000

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $889,000

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $889,000

Stunning FULL BRICK home with total over 6200sq ft with fully heated and cooled basement that has 1365sq ft finished and 1020sq ft heated/cooled not finished, as well as 10ft ceilings with "Superior" leak proof foundation walls. 5 bedroom 4 1/2 baths on quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Bells Crossing Neighborhood. One of very few with level cleared back yard that has room for a pool ready to go with no septic in the way! Open floor plan, Chef's Kitchen with Island that seats 7+ and 42" cabinets with Soft Close doors/Drawers, 10ft ceilings and 8ft doors throughout main floor with 2 story Living room filled with Natural Light and features Gas Log fireplace. Whole house water softener and filtration system with reverse osmosis. Yard irrigation system, security system, 3 car garage, unique hidden secret room with vault door entry. Energy star certified. Home includes adjacent lot totaling ~1.6 usable acres! Community has pool, club house, playground, tennis, basketball courts. Virtual tour:https://www.hommati.com/3DTour-AerialVideo/unbranded/151-Campanile-Dr-Mooresville-NC--HPI7835864

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mooresville neighborhood files lawsuit against town to stop rezoning
Latest Headlines

Mooresville neighborhood files lawsuit against town to stop rezoning

A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. After more than an hour of public comment was heard by members of the Mooresville Planning Board from residents of the Silverhook and Gibbs Road communities, board chair Steve McGlothlin made the official announcement that a request meant to facilitate an “automotive country club facility” at the end of North Gibbs Road was not approved, denied by a 4-2 margin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert