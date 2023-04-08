This fabulous walk-out basement home w/3 car garage is conveniently located to I-77, Lake Norman, Charlotte & all of its metropolitan areas. Enhanced w/an open floorplan, modern interior features & finishes, this home offers the best of lake life, everyday comfort, & luxury. The impressive & open kitchen area is the heart of this home. It is perfect for entertaining! The gourmet kitchen features energy star GE appliances, expansive island, & large walk-in pantry. The sunroom offers pond views & direct access to the over-sized deck. All bedrooms are large & feature walk-in closets.The primary ensuite offers a sitting area. The spacious basement provides countless opportunities- play room, gym, bonus room, craft area, etc. It also provides a large walk-in storage area, & access to outdoor over-sized patio, & backyard. This rare find offers amazing indoor & outdoor living spaces. The neighborhood pool & cabana complete this home & lifestyle. Transferable builder warranty & termite bond.