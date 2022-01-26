This 5BR, 4BA home has so much to offer! Cul-de-sac lot w/privacy. Enter this open & airy home w/2 story entrance & immediatly notice the craftsmanship. DR/LR open to each other-perfect for entertaining. Hardwoods, crown molding, wainscotting. DR has entrance to kitchen which is open to GR. Kitchen has stainless, 4 brnr gas, double oven-convection, island w/stor, pantry, large eating area w/exit to covrd porch. GR has 2 story wall of windows, fireplace w/built-ins, double exit to back porch, catwalk. Owners retreat on main w/exit to covered porch, decorative ceiling beams, huge floor space. Owners ensuite w/dual vanities, large, jetted tub, walk-in shower, lrg walk-in closet. Secondary BR/office w/closet on main, full bath. Upper lvl has 3 BR, full bath w/dual sinks. Large loft area. Huge bonus room w/closet, exit to upper lvl balcony which is wired for outdoor speakers. Stamped concrete patio w/firepit across back. New Roof Dec 2021.Back patio completed 1/2022. Exterior painted 7/2021
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $799,000
